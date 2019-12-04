Email
Wednesday, December 4, 2019

You Oughta Know Alanis Morisette Is Coming to Texas

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge alanis.jpg


Alanis Morissette, one of the most ubiquitous radio voices of the '90s, is coming to Texas next summer to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her iconic album Jagged Little Pill.


OK, granted, she’s not coming to San Antonio. Still, Morissette will be just up the road at Austin 360 on Friday, June 12.


Morissette's resurgence in the zeitgeist is partly due to Jagged Little Pill being adapted into a musical, which ran from this summer at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. This month, the musical kicks off a Broadway run.


Singer-songerwiter Liz Phair and alt-rock mainstays Garbage will be with Morissette for next summer's 25th anniversary tour.


Tickets ($76) are on sale now.

Location Details Austin 360 Amphitheater
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd
Austin
Del Valle, TX
(512) 301-6600
Stadium
Map

