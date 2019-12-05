Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 5, 2019

1984 Called and They Want Their Tour Back: Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard + More are Heading to Texas in 2020

Posted By on Thu, Dec 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / MOTLEY CRUE
  • Facebook / Motley Crue
It’s true, y’all.

The most throwback '80s hair-metal tour is about to be underway featuring “Girls, Girls, Girls” singers Mötley Crüe, “Pour Some Sugar on Me” dudes Def Leppard, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” boys Poison and “Cherry Bomb” singers Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Although they won’t be hitting San Antonio, considering the Alamo City loved these artists in their heyday (and probably still does now), we're more sure than a few locals would be willing to make the trip to make the trip to catch these dudes in concert.

And if you’ve got an old can of Aqua Net and leather jacket stashed somewhere (you know you do) it might be worth it to drive to Arlington on Tuesday, July 14, where the tour will be hitting the Arlington Globe Life Field.



Or if you feel like venturing to Houston, the tour touches down at the Houston Minute Maid Park the following day on Wednesday, July 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 and can be purchased here.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Legendary Houston Rappers Bun B, Slim Thug and More Hitting the Stage at the Aztec Theatre This Friday Read More

  2. You Oughta Know Alanis Morisette Is Coming to Texas Read More

  3. Latin Rock Mainstays Los Lobos Returning to San Antonio In February Read More

  4. Lords of Acid Want To Make Acid Great Again When They Play San Antonio in March Read More

  5. Hellogoodbye is Stopping By Paper Tiger for a Solo Set This Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation