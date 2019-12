1984 Called and They Want Their Tour Back: Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard + More are Heading to Texas in 2020

It’s true, y’all.The most throwback '80s hair-metal tour is about to be underway featuring “Girls, Girls, Girls” singers Mötley Crüe, “Pour Some Sugar on Me” dudes Def Leppard, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” boys Poison and “Cherry Bomb” singers Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.Although they won’t be hitting San Antonio, considering the Alamo City loved these artists in their heyday (and probably still does now), we're more sure than a few locals would be willing to make the trip to make the trip to catch these dudes in concert.And if you’ve got an old can of Aqua Net and leather jacket stashed somewhere (you know you do) it might be worth it to drive to Arlington on Tuesday, July 14, where the tour will be hitting the Arlington Globe Life Field.Or if you feel like venturing to Houston, the tour touches down at the Houston Minute Maid Park the following day on Wednesday, July 15.Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 and can be purchased here

