Thursday, December 5, 2019

Convicted Rapist, Former Grupo Mazz Frontman Joe Lopez Trying to Make Comeback with Texas Tour

Posted By on Thu, Dec 5, 2019 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Months after pulling out from a San Antonio show due to death threats, Tejano singer Joe Lopez is expected to kick off a "comeback" tour of sorts after being found guilty and serving time for raping his then-13-year-old niece.

Lopez, part of the popular Tejano outfit Grupo Mazz, was released from prison in March 2018 after serving 12 years of his 20-year sentence, and has attempted to return to music since then. It's likely Lopez will indeed make it back to the stage with a show scheduled for Friday, December 13 in Houston.

The show reportedly sold out hours after it was announced.

Upon his release, Lopez was banned from visiting Harris County due to the fact that his victim lives in Houston. The 69-year-old singer is expected to play a show at El Rodeo Disco in southeast Houston, made possible after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles allowed Lopez to enter the county "solely for employment purposes."



"The board recognizes the important of employment as being a critical component to successful reentry for offenders," said Raymond Estrada, spokesperson for the board. "If public safety is not compromised, we support such initiatives."

Lopez has a show scheduled in Robstown on Saturday, December 14.

Lopez's comeback tour comes months after Monterrey Music announced that the convicted rapist would begin recording through the label.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


