Move Over, Mariah: San Antonio R&B Singer, Rapper Heartless The Monster Just Dropped a Christmas EP That Slaps

-
Courtesy of Heartless The Monster
A local rapper and R&B singer may have just released a new Christmas EP that we never knew we needed.
Rapper Heartless The Monster, who dropped a heavy-hitting album
earlier this year, has collaborated with newcomer R&B singer Yvng Hanshi for the Christmas EP Why Did We Do This
.
“Me and Hanshi [born Balfour Wright] were shooting a music video for this project I’m dropping months from now and we were sleep deprived at my place of work,” said Heartless the Monster, born Nigel Williams.
The rapper said a girl they were hanging out with said she could make music, but said she didn't have anything to talk about. Williams said he told her she could talk about “anything,” at which point he and Hanshi started freestyling raps about Christmas.
After they said that one of raps they came up with “slaps,” the two thought, “Maybe we should do a whole Christmas project.”
Why Did We Do This
indeed slaps and should absolutely join the rankings of your favorite holiday songs. Dare we say it should replace Mariah’s “All I Want For Christmas?”
I mean, why not?
-
Courtesy of Heartless The Monster
Punctuated by trap beats, catchy vocal melodies and raps so fire you could roast some chestnuts over them, the first two tracks “Freaky in the Snow” and “Secret Santa” are hilariously well-written and could easily be heard on the radio.
The last song, “Christmas Ain’t Christmas,” has a Mariah Carey/Boyz II Men “One Sweet Day” vibe that puts a very seasonal spirit on the whole project and adds just the right kind of magic fitting for this time of year.
While there aren’t any hard copies available, the 3-song EP dropped last week and is available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, iTunes etc.
As of now, Williams says they don't have plans to do a release show for the holiday project as both artists are working on future projects.
