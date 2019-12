Dear God, Why?: Joel Osteen and Kanye West Have Plans For Another Service Together Next Year

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't have any more bullshit, Kanye West and Joel Osteen had to go and fuck it all up.The Houston-based megachurch pastor and Chicago-born rapper have recently announced they’ll be collabing again at Yankee Stadium on May 2, 2020.Because nothing spells a great idea like a mentally ill rapper off his meds claiming he’s the greatest artist God ever created and a pastor who wouldn't even open his church doors to his literally drowning community during Hurricane Harvey cheering him on.The announcement comes just weeks after West visited Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, where he had a conversation with the pastor during the daytime service. The rapper even performed with his very own ‘Sunday Service’ gospel choir.Details for the 2020 event have yet to be finalized but reports claim it will coincide with Joel and Victoria Osteen's 'America's Night of Hope,' which includes stops at venues across the U.S.Tickets for the event have not been listed on Osteen’s website yet.God help us all.

