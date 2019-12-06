Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 6, 2019

Dear God, Why?: Joel Osteen and Kanye West Have Plans For Another Service Together Next Year

Posted By on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / LAKEWOOD CHURCH
  • Facebook / Lakewood Church
Just when you thought 2020 couldn't have any more bullshit, Kanye West and Joel Osteen had to go and fuck it all up.

The Houston-based megachurch pastor and Chicago-born rapper have recently announced they’ll be collabing again at Yankee Stadium on May 2, 2020.

Because nothing spells a great idea like a mentally ill rapper off his meds claiming he’s the greatest artist God ever created and a pastor who wouldn't even open his church doors to his literally drowning community during Hurricane Harvey cheering him on.

The announcement comes just weeks after West visited Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, where he had a conversation with the pastor during the daytime service. The rapper even performed with his very own ‘Sunday Service’ gospel choir.



Details for the 2020 event have yet to be finalized but reports claim it will coincide with Joel and Victoria Osteen's 'America's Night of Hope,' which includes stops at venues across the U.S.

Tickets for the event have not been listed on Osteen’s website yet.

God help us all.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Convicted Rapist, Former Grupo Mazz Frontman Joe Lopez Trying to Make Comeback with Texas Tour Read More

  2. 1984 Called and They Want Their Tour Back: Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard + More are Heading to Texas in 2020 Read More

  3. Move Over, Mariah: San Antonio R&B Singer, Rapper Heartless The Monster Just Dropped a Christmas EP That Slaps Read More

  4. Ahead of His San Antonio Show, Indie Rapper Homeboy Sandman Reflects on the State of Hip-Hop Read More

  5. You Oughta Know Alanis Morisette Is Coming to Texas Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation