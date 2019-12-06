Friday, December 6, 2019
Get Your Fix of Metal Vibes When Nile, Terrorizer Play The Rock Box
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 8:30 AM
click to enlarge
-
Misael Ruiz / Tarantualaman Photography
Extreme-metal mavens have probably already added this heavyweight bill to their calendars, but it may even hold appeal for casual fans of the genre.
Nile has emerged as one of death metal’s most consistently interesting bands by fusing brutal technicality with Egyptian lyrical themes and Middle Eastern melodies.
For its part, Terrorizer was there at the creation of grindcore. Many consider the band’s late ’80s masterpiece World Downfall equally influential to early releases by Napalm Death and Carcass. Throw in support from Flesh Hoarder and three other strong local acts, and you’ve got a varied sampler of the most brutal edges of metal.
$21, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 pm., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., therockboxsa.com.
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Dec. 8, 7-11:30 p.m.
Price:
$21
Live Music and Special Events
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Nile, Terrorizer, metal, Napalm Death, Flesh Hoarder, Image
