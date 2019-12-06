Email
Friday, December 6, 2019

Get Your Fix of Metal Vibes When Nile, Terrorizer Play The Rock Box

Posted By on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 8:30 AM

Extreme-metal mavens have probably already added this heavyweight bill to their calendars, but it may even hold appeal for casual fans of the genre.

Nile has emerged as one of death metal’s most consistently interesting bands by fusing brutal technicality with Egyptian lyrical themes and Middle Eastern melodies.

For its part, Terrorizer was there at the creation of grindcore. Many consider the band’s late ’80s masterpiece World Downfall equally influential to early releases by Napalm Death and Carcass. Throw in support from Flesh Hoarder and three other strong local acts, and you’ve got a varied sampler of the most brutal edges of metal.

$21, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 pm., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., therockboxsa.com.
