The Number 12 Looks Like You, Moon Tooth and More Part of Stacked Lineup Taking Over Paper Tiger
By Jay Nanda and Chris Conde
For a group from New-effing-Jersey that took its name from an episode of The Twilight Zone
, it’s only fitting the quartet of TNTLLY fuses styles from progressive metal to punk and jazz. After ending a lengthy hiatus a few years back, the band is back full-bore and touring behind new album Wild God
Get there early enough for the “chaotic partycore” of Steaksauce Mustache, particularly if you’re a fan of Every Time I Die and Iwrestledabearonce. Long Island’s Moon Tooth match polyrhythmic metal grooves with ’90s alt-rock vocals and bluesy guitar solos for a strange amalgam that work.
$16, Monday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
