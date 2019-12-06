The Number 12 Looks Like You, Moon Tooth and More Part of Stacked Lineup Taking Over Paper Tiger

For a group from New-effing-Jersey that took its name from an episode of, it’s only fitting the quartet of TNTLLY fuses styles from progressive metal to punk and jazz. After ending a lengthy hiatus a few years back, the band is back full-bore and touring behind new albums.Get there early enough for the “chaotic partycore” of Steaksauce Mustache, particularly if you’re a fan of Every Time I Die and Iwrestledabearonce. Long Island’s Moon Tooth match polyrhythmic metal grooves with ’90s alt-rock vocals and bluesy guitar solos for a strange amalgam that work.

