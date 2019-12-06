Email
Friday, December 6, 2019

The Number 12 Looks Like You, Moon Tooth and More Part of Stacked Lineup Taking Over Paper Tiger

Posted By and on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 10:55 AM

For a group from New-effing-Jersey that took its name from an episode of The Twilight Zone, it’s only fitting the quartet of TNTLLY fuses styles from progressive metal to punk and jazz. After ending a lengthy hiatus a few years back, the band is back full-bore and touring behind new album Wild Gods.

Get there early enough for the “chaotic partycore” of Steaksauce Mustache, particularly if you’re a fan of Every Time I Die and Iwrestledabearonce. Long Island’s Moon Tooth match polyrhythmic metal grooves with ’90s alt-rock vocals and bluesy guitar solos for a strange amalgam that work.

$16, Monday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
