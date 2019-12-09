Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 9, 2019

Buzzing Jazz Saxophonist and Composer Kamasi Washington Announces San Antonio Show at Aztec Theatre

Posted By on Mon, Dec 9, 2019 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / KAMASI WASHINGTON
  • Facebook / Kamasi Washington

Saxophonist and composer Kamasi Washington, one of the most talked about names in the jazz world, is headed to the Aztec Theatre on Thursday, March 12.


Washington has been appearing on albums as a sideman since Ryan Adam’s Gold in 2001. He marked his recording debut as a bandleader in 2007 with the self-released The Proclamation, and his 2015 triple-disk The Epic has been widely bandied about as a 21st century jazz masterpiece.

Oh, and all the sax you heard on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly and DAMN? That was Washington as well. 


The saxophonist, who's becoming a must-see act for those inside and outside the jazz world, is continuing a tour in support of 2018 releases Heaven and Earth and The Choice.



Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. City of Leon Valley Threatens to Shut Down Storage Facility Where Bands Practice Inside Units Read More

  2. You Oughta Know Alanis Morissette Is Coming to Texas Read More

  3. Convicted Rapist, Former Grupo Mazz Frontman Joe Lopez Trying to Make Comeback with Texas Tour Read More

  4. Dear God, Why?: Joel Osteen and Kanye West Have Plans For Another Service Together Next Year Read More

  5. The Number 12 Looks Like You, Moon Tooth and More Part of Stacked Lineup Taking Over Paper Tiger Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation