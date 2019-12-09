Monday, December 9, 2019
The Mighty Mountain Goats Returning To San Antonio Next Year
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Dec 9, 2019 at 12:41 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Mountain Goats
Indie rock giants the Mountain Goats are returning to San Antonio for a Paper Tiger show on Thursday, April 30.
Even though the band’s sound has evolved over the years, frontman John Darnielle’s singer-songwriter aesthetic has always been at the core of the band’s music. It's a recipe that's earned it a cult-like following over the years.
Established in the ‘90s, the band's ascent paralleled those of indie folksters Joanna Newsom, Sufjan Stevens and Iron & Wine.
The band will swing through San Antonio on a tour in supporting the 2019 release In League With Dragons.
.
