Atlanta's Black Lips Playing Paper Tiger This Saturday

For the past 10 years, Atlanta’s Black Lips were sort of a shorthand for rock ’n’ roll excess: too much reverb, too many drugs, too much, uh, inspiration from OG garage bands like Creation or The Seeds. But the group’s recent swerve towards country and western may just change some minds. Pedal steel licks careen all over recent single “Gentlemen,” and while Jared Swilley’s voice is still more Steve Jones than George Jones, he recounts a litany of regret worthy of any Hill Country ice-house crooner.Supported by Houston DJs Vinyl Ranch and local space country wunderkind Garrett T. Capps, the Lips have lined up Saturday night’s surest shot at a honky-tonkin’ good time.

