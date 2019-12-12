Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 12, 2019

Krokus, Dokken, Grim Reaper and More Return To San Antonio for Sunken Garden Show

Posted By on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / KROKUS
  • Facebook / Krokus
A bevy of touring bands that helped make our city the Heavy Metal Capital of the World will assemble in Sunken Garden Theater next September for a concert billed as Tierra Sagrada 2020 Fall Edition.

European metal act Krokus — said to be on its final tour — will headline with support from hair-metal mainstays Dokken and Grim Reaper, a band that may well be the closest thing to a real-life Spinal Tap. Former Runaway’s guitarist Lita Ford, San Antonio-tied Riot V, Jersey metal boys Starz, Austin’s Dangerous Toys and local up-and-comers Jessikill will round out the bill.

Yep. That's pretty much a Who's Who of early '80s Alamo City concert draws. And they're playing one of that era's storied local venues.

Sure, the concert's Saturday, September 19, 2020, date is ways off. But we bring this to your attention because tickets go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. That gives you plenty of time to grab yours and start saving up the Aquanet.



Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard Headed to Aztec Theatre With New Solo Record Read More

  2. City of Leon Valley Threatens to Shut Down Storage Facility Where Bands Practice Inside Units Read More

  3. Upon a Burning Body's "Reinventing Hatred" Video Is Heavy AF Read More

  4. Atlanta's Black Lips Playing Paper Tiger This Saturday Read More

  5. Convicted Rapist, Former Grupo Mazz Frontman Joe Lopez Trying to Make Comeback with Texas Tour Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation