Krokus, Dokken, Grim Reaper and More Return To San Antonio for Sunken Garden Show

A bevy of touring bands that helped make our city the Heavy Metal Capital of the World will assemble in Sunken Garden Theater next September for a concert billed as Tierra Sagrada 2020 Fall Edition.European metal act Krokus — said to be on its final tour — will headline with support from hair-metal mainstays Dokken and Grim Reaper, a band that may well be the closest thing to a real-life Spinal Tap. Former Runaway’s guitarist Lita Ford, San Antonio-tied Riot V, Jersey metal boys Starz, Austin’s Dangerous Toys and local up-and-comers Jessikill will round out the bill.Yep. That's pretty much a Who's Who of early '80s Alamo City concert draws. And they're playing one of that era's storied local venues.Sure, the concert's Saturday, September 19, 2020, date is ways off. But we bring this to your attention because tickets go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. That gives you plenty of time to grab yours and start saving up the Aquanet.

