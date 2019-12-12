Sad-Folk Duo Demitasse Will Perform at Tobin Center to Celebrate Third Album Release

San Antonio's favorite sad-folk duo will drop its third album,, on Saturday, February 1.Demitasse — comprised of Erik Sanden and Joe Reyes — will mark the release with a show at the Tobin Center's Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater. Buttercup (Sanden's and Reyes’band) and Austin-based folk artist Ethan Azarian will share the bill."We’re choosing the recordings that have the most feeling in them, but maybe aren't the most accurate musically," Reyes told the. "I think that seems to work best for our music, and I think it's the best record we've made for that."Demitasse is slower, sadder and sleepier than the indie-rock outfit Buttercup. And also a little depressing, but in that leave-me-alone-I want-to-be-sad kind way. Even so, the music is well crafter and the lyrics are thought provoking, making for an engaging package — even for those of us who don't feel sad all the time.

