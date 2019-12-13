Email
Friday, December 13, 2019

A Maybe NSFW Announcement of ZZ Top Playing SA Rodeo 2020

Posted By on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at 12:56 PM

ZZ Top is among a spate of artists the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has just announced for its spring 2020 run.

The Texas blues-rock trio will be headline Friday, February 14, at the AT&T Center — Valentines Day. Seems fitting, considering how sexual the group’s lyrics can be.

After all, subtle these boys ain't.

Take the band's '80s tune “Pearl Necklace.” Sure, guitarist Billy Gibbons could be talking about jewelry, but more likely he's suggesting something involving a targeted ejaculation. Especially when this lyric comes up: “She was gettin’ bombed, and I was gettin’ blown away.”



No, it doesn’t sound like Gibbons was headed out the door to Kay Jewelers.

Also, consider the song “Big Shiny Nine,” which includes the lyrics “Big shiny nine, she’s mine all mine/Flowin’ down the front of my old blue jeans.” Yeah, it could be about a gun. But it could also could be about his penis. “It’s all right now/I’m fingering my big black shiny nine.”

Oh, my.

With the understanding that some folks may be looking for... ahem... more wholesome musical entertainment, here’s the rest of the Stock Show and Rodeo lineup so far:

Thursday, February 6: Cody Johnson

Friday, February 7: Sammy Hagar & the Circle

Sunday, February 9: Aaron Watson

Monday, February 10: Chris Young

Saturday, February 15: Keith Urban (including both matinee and evening shows)

Tuesday, February 18: Dierks Bentley

Friday, February 21: Brad Paisley

Tickets are on sale now for the rodeo, which runs Thursday, February 6, through Sunday, February 23.

