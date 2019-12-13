Friday, December 13, 2019
Iconic Queen Cher Stopping at the AT&T Center to Wow San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at 9:13 AM
click to enlarge
Does Cher really need an introduction? Probably not.
A living legend in her own right, Cher’s waded into numerous genres while always staying anchored in accessible pop. With releases spanning nearly seven decades, she’s proven herself a timeless icon while continuing to woo new generations of fans.
The diva is touring a new album, Dancing Queen
, and it doesn’t seem like she’s close to ending her reign.
$47-$952, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., Dec. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Price:
$47-$952
Live Music
Tags: Cher, things to do in San Antonio, live music, San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Center, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.