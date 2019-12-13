Email
Friday, December 13, 2019

Iconic Queen Cher Stopping at the AT&T Center to Wow San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at 9:13 AM

Does Cher really need an introduction? Probably not.

A living legend in her own right, Cher’s waded into numerous genres while always staying anchored in accessible pop. With releases spanning nearly seven decades, she’s proven herself a timeless icon while continuing to woo new generations of fans.

The diva is touring a new album, Dancing Queen, and it doesn’t seem like she’s close to ending her reign.

$47-$952, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
