Friday, December 13, 2019

Queer Country Singer Orville Peck Slated For Paper Tiger Show

Queer Canadian country singer Orville Peck is headed to San Antonio on Sunday, March 15, for a show at the Paper Tiger.

Peck, who performs in colorful cowboy duds and a fringed mask, mixes elements of LGBTQ+ indie pop like Xiu Xiu and Anonhi with spaghetti Western guitar tones and post-rock textures.

His dynamic vocals and twangy guitars have made waves in both alt-country and indie rock circles since he dropped debut album, Pony, earlier this year. The release is on SubPop Records, the Seattle-based label that introduced Nirvana to the world.

Tickets ($25-$125) are on sale now.



Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
