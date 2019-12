Queer Country Singer Orville Peck Slated For Paper Tiger Show

Queer Canadian country singer Orville Peck is headed to San Antonio on Sunday, March 15, for a show at the Paper Tiger.Peck, who performs in colorful cowboy duds and a fringed mask, mixes elements of LGBTQ+ indie pop like Xiu Xiu and Anonhi with spaghetti Western guitar tones and post-rock textures.His dynamic vocals and twangy guitars have made waves in both alt-country and indie rock circles since he dropped debut album,earlier this year. The release is on SubPop Records, the Seattle-based label that introduced Nirvana to the world.Tickets ($25-$125) are on sale now.

