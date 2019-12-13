Friday, December 13, 2019
Queer Country Singer Orville Peck Slated For Paper Tiger Show
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at 12:47 PM
Queer Canadian country singer Orville Peck is headed to San Antonio on Sunday, March 15, for a show at the Paper Tiger.
Peck, who performs in colorful cowboy duds and a fringed mask, mixes elements of LGBTQ+ indie pop like Xiu Xiu and Anonhi with spaghetti Western guitar tones and post-rock textures.
His dynamic vocals and twangy guitars have made waves in both alt-country and indie rock circles since he dropped debut album, Pony,
earlier this year. The release is on SubPop Records, the Seattle-based label that introduced Nirvana to the world.
Tickets ($25-$125) are on sale
now.
