Monday, December 16, 2019

Pop-Punk Band MXPX Returning to San Antonio Early Next Year

Posted By on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / MXPX
  • Facebook / MXPX
Pop-punk mainstays MXPX are headed to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Saturday, February 29.

The band has spent roughly the past three decades performing hook-heavy skate punk inspired that also draws on hardcore elements. Translation: MXPX is poppy but not too poppy, and you could probably start a mosh pit at one of its shows without getting hurt.

With 12 albums under their studded leather belts — including last year’s eponymous LP  — the members of MXPX have proven pop-punk wasn’t just a phase.

Skate-punkers Teenage Bottle Rocket will also be on the bill.



Tickets ($29.50) are on sale now.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
