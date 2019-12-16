Monday, December 16, 2019
Pop-Punk Band MXPX Returning to San Antonio Early Next Year
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 11:22 AM
Pop-punk mainstays MXPX are headed to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Saturday, February 29.
The band has spent roughly the past three decades performing hook-heavy skate punk inspired that also draws on hardcore elements. Translation: MXPX is poppy but not too poppy, and you could probably start a mosh pit at one of its shows without getting hurt.
With 12 albums under their studded leather belts — including last year’s eponymous LP — the members of MXPX have proven pop-punk wasn’t just a phase.
Skate-punkers Teenage Bottle Rocket will also be on the bill.
Tickets ($29.50) are on sale now
