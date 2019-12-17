Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Brighten Your Week with Some Tunes When Nova Charisma Plays Paper Tiger
By Chris Conde
Nova Charisma blends the seemingly incongruent genres of technical post-hardcore and indie pop rock. The Sacramento-based duo is composed of Donovan Melero and Sergio Medina of prog-rock outfit Sianvar, who juggle math rock components and jazzy riffs with a surprisingly poppy end result. It’s a strange amalgam that works and helped the band find its own niche.
$12, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 6 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
