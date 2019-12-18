Email
Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Houston's Waterparks Coming to San Antonio for Aztec Theatre Show

Posted By on Wed, Dec 18, 2019 at 7:27 AM

Landing somewhere between pop-punk, indie pop and alternative rock, Waterparks has enjoyed a steady rise since forming in the early 2010s. The Houston-based band has extensively toured and supported acts in the pop-punk world including Never Shout Never and Sleeping with Sirens.

They’re also managed by Benji and Joel Madden of Good Charlotte, which is certainly a genre stamp of approval. The band’s touring in support of the 2019 release Fandom.

$22.50, Friday, Dec 20, 6 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
