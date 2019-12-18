Email
Wednesday, December 18, 2019

San Antonio Band Pinko to Celebrate Album Release with Show at Paper Tiger

Posted By on Wed, Dec 18, 2019 at 8:18 AM

click to enlarge JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
At a glance, some might think this relates to the classic Price Is Right game Plinko.

Sorry to disappoint, kids.

Pinko’s something even better: a noisy, punk-y band that lists genre legends Drive Like Jehu as an influence. They also just released a new album called You and You and will be celebrating with a stacked bill of edgy local talent. It’s gonna get loud, it’s gonna get noisy.

$5, Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Pinko, Grasshopper Lies Heavy, Exhalents, Vampyre, Rats
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m.
Price: $5
Live Music
