San Antonio Band Pinko to Celebrate Album Release with Show at Paper Tiger
By Mike McMahan
on Wed, Dec 18, 2019 at 8:18 AM
At a glance, some might think this relates to the classic Price Is Right game Plinko.
Sorry to disappoint, kids.
Pinko’s something even better: a noisy, punk-y band that lists genre legends Drive Like Jehu as an influence. They also just released a new album called You and You
and will be celebrating with a stacked bill of edgy local talent. It’s gonna get loud, it’s gonna get noisy.
$5, Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m.
Price:
$5
