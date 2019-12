San Antonio Band Pinko to Celebrate Album Release with Show at Paper Tiger

At a glance, some might think this relates to the classic Price Is Right game Plinko.Sorry to disappoint, kids.Pinko’s something even better: a noisy, punk-y band that lists genre legends Drive Like Jehu as an influence. They also just released a new album calledand will be celebrating with a stacked bill of edgy local talent. It’s gonna get loud, it’s gonna get noisy.

