Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts to Bring Tour to San Antonio After All

Just when we thought the Stadium Tour 2020 — the mammoth package featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts —might miss SA, producer Live Nation has confirmed a date at the Alamodome.That's right, tios and tias. It's time to track down your fingerless leather gloves and Ray-Bans.What’s shaping up to be one of the most compelling ’80s-throwback rock tours will land here on Sunday, June 21. The Alamo City was among seven new dates added to the package, which is selling out in other markets.“Little did we know that makingmovie would lead us to this exciting new place touring stadiums with our friends in Def Leppard," Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx said in a press release. "We are beyond excited for this tour to begin.”“The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced," Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott added. "Well, it’s out there now and it keeps getting bigger & bigger. ... This is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!”The added dates will begin pre-sales January 6. Tickets will be available to the general public January 10 at alamodome.com

