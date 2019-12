Celebrate Christmas in the Pit When Upon a Burning Body Plays Paper Tiger

Fresh off the heels of newly released album, the hometown hardcore heroes Upon a Burning Body are returning with a show billed as Christmas in the Pit.If you’re a metalcore fan and haven’t yet listened to, we don’t know what’s stopping you. Quite possibly the band’s best release to date, the album is ferociousness as a hungry animal attacking its prey. After surviving a decade in which plenty of metalcore bands threw in the towel, Upon a Burning Body has only solidified as a unit and proved it’s not going away anytime soon.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.