Celebrate Christmas in the Pit When Upon a Burning Body Plays Paper Tiger

Fresh off the heels of newly released album Southern Hospitality
, the hometown hardcore heroes Upon a Burning Body are returning with a show billed as Christmas in the Pit.
If you’re a metalcore fan and haven’t yet listened to Southern Hospitality
, we don’t know what’s stopping you. Quite possibly the band’s best release to date, the album is ferociousness as a hungry animal attacking its prey. After surviving a decade in which plenty of metalcore bands threw in the towel, Upon a Burning Body has only solidified as a unit and proved it’s not going away anytime soon.
$18, Saturday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
