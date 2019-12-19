Email
Thursday, December 19, 2019

Celebrate Christmas in the Pit When Upon a Burning Body Plays Paper Tiger

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 7:19 AM

Fresh off the heels of newly released album Southern Hospitality, the hometown hardcore heroes Upon a Burning Body are returning with a show billed as Christmas in the Pit.

If you’re a metalcore fan and haven’t yet listened to Southern Hospitality, we don’t know what’s stopping you. Quite possibly the band’s best release to date, the album is ferociousness as a hungry animal attacking its prey. After surviving a decade in which plenty of metalcore bands threw in the towel, Upon a Burning Body has only solidified as a unit and proved it’s not going away anytime soon.

$18, Saturday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
