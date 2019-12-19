Email
Thursday, December 19, 2019

Central Texas Music Festival Float Fest Announces a 2020 Return

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 1:39 PM

ISMAEL RODRIGUEZ
  • Ismael Rodriguez
After being forced to postpone due to weather-related obstacles, music festival Float Fest has announced it will return next summer.

The event will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 25-26, in the town of Gonzales and feature a genre-spanning bill. Though a lineup has not yet been announced, past headliners have included Weezer, Tame Impala, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and Cage The Elephant.

This year, the festival will be held on a 765-acre ranch three times the size of its previous venue. According to a press release, the new location — in addition to the fest's namesake ability to cool off by floating on a nearby river — will offer more camp sites and additional parking.

“We’re so excited to be back in 2020 and have the opportunity to bring our fans more space and offerings across the board," Float Fest founder Marcus Federman said in the release.



“Over the last year, we’ve been working on major improvements to the property to provide the best experience, and we can’t wait for attendees to enjoy all of the new amenities. Since Gonzales is known as the birthplace of Texas Independence, moving the festival here gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate our roots as the first Texas music festival centered around floating the river and camping — true Texas traditions.”

To celebrate the return, Float Fest is releasing a limited amount of “no line up needed” two-day general admission tickets for $99. They're available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tickets are available now at floatfest.net.

