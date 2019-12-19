Dance Gavin Dance, Animals as Leaders and More Returning to San Antonio

Post-hardcore mainstay Dance Gavin Dance is headed to San Antonio on Wednesday, March 18, for a show at the Vibes Event Center.Sweetening the deal, the “We Own The Night” singers are bringing some heavy-hitters in the hardcore and metal world. Math-metal giants Animals as Leaders, metalcore stalwarts Veil Of Maya and fellow post-hardcore outfits Royal Coda and Issues round out the package tour.Though the world of post-hardcore is full of bands that sound exactly the fucking same, Dance Gavin Dance managed to rise above thanks a distinct musical approach. The Sacramento-based outfit pairs jazzy and technical riffs with emotive singing vocals and anguish-filled screams to produce real art.Indeed, Dance Gavin Dance has held its own through this decade, and —alongside bands like Circa Survive — has helped push post-hardcore into progressive and experimental territories. Its latest release is 2019's

