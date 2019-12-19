Email
Thursday, December 19, 2019

Dance Gavin Dance, Animals as Leaders and More Returning to San Antonio

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / DANCE GAVIN DANCE
  • Facebook / Dance Gavin Dance
Post-hardcore mainstay Dance Gavin Dance is headed to San Antonio on Wednesday, March 18, for a show at the Vibes Event Center.

Sweetening the deal, the “We Own The Night” singers are bringing some heavy-hitters in the hardcore and metal world. Math-metal giants Animals as Leaders, metalcore stalwarts Veil Of Maya and fellow post-hardcore outfits Royal Coda and Issues round out the package tour.

Though the world of post-hardcore is full of bands that sound exactly the fucking same, Dance Gavin Dance managed to rise above thanks a distinct musical approach. The Sacramento-based outfit pairs jazzy and technical riffs with emotive singing vocals and anguish-filled screams to produce real art.

Indeed, Dance Gavin Dance has held its own through this decade, and —alongside bands like Circa Survive — has helped push post-hardcore into progressive and experimental territories. Its latest release is 2019's Acceptance Speech 2.0.



Tickets ($30-$35) are on sale now.
Location Details VIBES Event Center
1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
