Thursday, December 19, 2019
Dance Gavin Dance, Animals as Leaders and More Returning to San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 1:31 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Dance Gavin Dance
Post-hardcore mainstay Dance Gavin Dance is headed to San Antonio on Wednesday, March 18, for a show at the Vibes Event Center.
Sweetening the deal, the “We Own The Night” singers are bringing some heavy-hitters in the hardcore and metal world. Math-metal giants Animals as Leaders, metalcore stalwarts Veil Of Maya and fellow post-hardcore outfits Royal Coda and Issues round out the package tour.
Though the world of post-hardcore is full of bands that sound exactly the fucking same, Dance Gavin Dance managed to rise above thanks a distinct musical approach. The Sacramento-based outfit pairs jazzy and technical riffs with emotive singing vocals and anguish-filled screams to produce real art.
Indeed, Dance Gavin Dance has held its own through this decade, and —alongside bands like Circa Survive — has helped push post-hardcore into progressive and experimental territories. Its latest release is 2019's Acceptance Speech 2.0
.
Tickets ($30-$35) are on sale now.
Tags: dance gavin dance, san antonio, veil of maya, issues, animals as leaders, royal coda, Image
