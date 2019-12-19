Flannel Time: 90s Alt-Rockers Candlebox Returning to San Antonio

Nineties alt-rockers Candlebox are returning to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Sunday, February 23.Formed in 1990, Candlebox hit the Seattle club circuit in '91 and eventually snagged the attention of Maverick Records, home of Alanis Morisette and the Deftones.Combining elements of the Seattle sound with singer-songwriter lyricism and radio rock, the took off just as grunge began losing steam. The band shared hefty radio rotation alongside bands like Semi-Sonic and Blind Melon — fellow alt-rock outfits figuring out their place in the world.

