Friday, December 20, 2019
Overkill, Exhorder and More Bring '80s Thrash Metal Back to San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 2:22 PM
click to enlarge
New Jersey thrash metal titans Overkill are making their way to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Wednesday, March 4. Groove-heavy mongrels Exhorder and Denver prog act Hydraform will round out the bill.
And that sounds like as good a prompt as any to ask the question: are the '80s officially back?
We inquire because a package tour featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard and a couple other '80s hard rock stalwarts also announced an Alamo City date this week.
Not that those bands and Overkill sound anything alike, but still.
It’s worth noting that in Overkill's case, the tour's probably more than just an excuse to cash in. Publications including Consequence of Sound
have given the band rave reviews for its recent recordings. And that puts it in sharp contrast with many acts of the era whose recent work seems to be simply going through the motions.
Tickets ($25) are on sale now.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: 80s, overkill, exhorder, san antonio, hydraform, live music, things to do in san antonio, aztec theatre, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.