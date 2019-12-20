Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 20, 2019

Overkill, Exhorder and More Bring '80s Thrash Metal Back to San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 2:22 PM

click to enlarge overkill.jpg

New Jersey thrash metal titans Overkill are making their way to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Wednesday, March 4. Groove-heavy  mongrels Exhorder and Denver prog act Hydraform will round out the bill.

And that sounds like as good a prompt as any to ask the question: are the '80s officially back?

We inquire because a package tour featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard and a couple other '80s hard rock stalwarts also announced an Alamo City date this week.

Not that those bands and Overkill sound anything alike, but still.

It’s worth noting that in Overkill's case, the tour's probably more than just an excuse to cash in. Publications including Consequence of Sound have given the band rave reviews for its recent recordings. And that puts it in sharp contrast with many acts of the era whose recent work seems to be simply going through the motions.



Tickets ($25) are on sale now.

Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Central Texas Music Festival Float Fest Announces a 2020 Return Read More

  2. Cher Gives High Praise to Hotel Emma During San Antonio Stay Read More

  3. Flannel Time: 90s Alt-Rockers Candlebox Returning to San Antonio Read More

  4. Dance Gavin Dance, Animals as Leaders and More Returning to San Antonio Read More

  5. Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts to Bring Tour to San Antonio After All Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation