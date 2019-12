Overkill, Exhorder and More Bring '80s Thrash Metal Back to San Antonio

New Jersey thrash metal titans Overkill are making their way to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Wednesday, March 4. Groove-heavy mongrels Exhorder and Denver prog act Hydraform will round out the bill.And that sounds like as good a prompt as any to ask the question: are the '80s officially back?We inquire because a package tour featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard and a couple other '80s hard rock stalwarts also announced an Alamo City date this week.Not that those bands and Overkill sound anything alike, but still.It’s worth noting that in Overkill's case, the tour's probably more than just an excuse to cash in. Publications including Consequence of Sound have given the band rave reviews for its recent recordings. And that puts it in sharp contrast with many acts of the era whose recent work seems to be simply going through the motions.

