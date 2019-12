Trans-Siberian Orchestra Returns to San Antonio for Annual Christmas Show at the AT&T Center

It’s hard to believe that Trans-Siberian Orchestra has now been around for more than two decades. Maybe time flies when you’re shredding Christmas carols and entertaining holiday crowds with over-the-top stage shows.Augmenting its metal orchestration with plenty of lights and lasers, this year’s Christmas Eve and Other Stories show is being billed as a return to TSO’s roots. It draws from band’s 1996 album of the same name and follows a story developed by the group’s late founder, composer and lyricist Paul O’Neil. Fans can expect to hear TSO classics including “Ornament,” “Old City Bar” and “Wizards in Winter.”

