Friday, December 20, 2019

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Returns to San Antonio for Annual Christmas Show at the AT&T Center

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 9:23 AM

click to enlarge BOB CAREY
  • Bob Carey
It’s hard to believe that Trans-Siberian Orchestra has now been around for more than two decades. Maybe time flies when you’re shredding Christmas carols and entertaining holiday crowds with over-the-top stage shows.

Augmenting its metal orchestration with plenty of lights and lasers, this year’s Christmas Eve and Other Stories show is being billed as a return to TSO’s roots. It draws from band’s 1996 album of the same name and follows a story developed by the group’s late founder, composer and lyricist Paul O’Neil. Fans can expect to hear TSO classics including “Ornament,” “Old City Bar” and “Wizards in Winter.”

$49.50-$79.50, Monday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, attcenter.com.
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


