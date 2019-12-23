Cowboys Dancehall Celebrating Freakfest with DJ Set from Steve Aoki This Weekend

EDM super-producer Steve Aoki is headed to San Antonio and if you’re in the crowd you’ll be in danger of getting a cake thrown at you.Yes, you read that right: as part of his act, the DJ and producer throws a cake at a willingly (un)lucky fan in between room-rattling, bass drops. Collaborating with artists as diverse as Lil Jon, Blink-182 and Iggy Azalea, Aoki has proven himself to be an EDM mainstay.EDM heavy hitter Deorro and dance music producer Lucii will fatten up the bill.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.