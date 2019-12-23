Email
Monday, December 23, 2019

Cowboys Dancehall Celebrating Freakfest with DJ Set from Steve Aoki This Weekend

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 7:11 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / STEVE AOKI
  • Facebook / Steve Aoki
EDM super-producer Steve Aoki is headed to San Antonio and if you’re in the crowd you’ll be in danger of getting a cake thrown at you.

Yes, you read that right: as part of his act, the DJ and producer throws a cake at a willingly (un)lucky fan in between room-rattling, bass drops. Collaborating with artists as diverse as Lil Jon, Blink-182 and Iggy Azalea, Aoki has proven himself to be an EDM mainstay.

EDM heavy hitter Deorro and dance music producer Lucii will fatten up the bill.

$35-$410, Sunday, Dec. 29, 9pm, Cowboys Dancehall, 3030 NE Interstate 410 Loop, (210) 646-9378, cowboysdancehall.com.
Event Details Freakfest featuring Steve Aoki
@ Cowboys Dancehall
3030 NE Loop 410
North Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Dec. 29, 9 p.m.
Price: $35-$410
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

