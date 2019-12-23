Email
Monday, December 23, 2019

Favorite Son's Cooper Greenberg to Play Solo Show at The Rustic

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 7:44 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF COOPER GREENBERG
  • Courtesy of Cooper Greenberg
Although best known as frontman for the Americana/blues-inspired Favorite Son, Cooper Greenberg’s upcoming Rustic show puts him in a solo setting.

Thanks to Greenberg’s compelling guitar work, intimate lyrics and charming baritone, he doesn’t necessarily need a band to hold your attention, though. Recently relocated from San Antonio to Austin, Cooper has been releasing music since his debut EP Wave Pool, which came out in 2016.

Free, Thursday, Dec. 26, 8:30 p.m., The Rustic, 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com.
Event Details Cooper Greenberg
@ The Rustic
17619 La Cantera Pkwy
La Cantera
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Dec. 26, 8:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Live Music
Map

