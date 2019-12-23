Favorite Son's Cooper Greenberg to Play Solo Show at The Rustic

Although best known as frontman for the Americana/blues-inspired Favorite Son, Cooper Greenberg’s upcoming Rustic show puts him in a solo setting.Thanks to Greenberg’s compelling guitar work, intimate lyrics and charming baritone, he doesn’t necessarily need a band to hold your attention, though. Recently relocated from San Antonio to Austin, Cooper has been releasing music since his debut EP, which came out in 2016.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.