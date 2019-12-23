Monday, December 23, 2019
Favorite Son's Cooper Greenberg to Play Solo Show at The Rustic
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 7:44 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Cooper Greenberg
Although best known as frontman for the Americana/blues-inspired Favorite Son, Cooper Greenberg’s upcoming Rustic show puts him in a solo setting.
Thanks to Greenberg’s compelling guitar work, intimate lyrics and charming baritone, he doesn’t necessarily need a band to hold your attention, though. Recently relocated from San Antonio to Austin, Cooper has been releasing music since his debut EP Wave Pool
, which came out in 2016.
Free, Thursday, Dec. 26, 8:30 p.m., The Rustic, 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com.
@ The Rustic
17619 La Cantera Pkwy
La Cantera
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Dec. 26, 8:30 p.m.
Price:
Free
Live Music
