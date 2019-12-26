Thursday, December 26, 2019
Old-Timey Australian Blues Singer C.W. Stoneking is Headed to San Antonio
By Chris Conde
Australian artist C.W. Stoneking is making his way to Texas — and he'll be stopping in San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Friday, January 31.
The singer composes music in a genre that was popular almost a hundred years ago — a blues sub-genre known as vaudeville blues. The style of music was traditionally performed by female singers accompanied by pianists or small jazz ensembles and were actually the first blues music to be recorded.
Combined with country blues, elements of calypso and early rock ‘n’ roll, Stoneking is backed by a full band known as the Primitive Horn Orchestra, which features a tuba/double bass player, cornet player, trombone player and a drummer.
For a serious blast from the past, tickets
($15) are on sale now.
