Thursday, December 26, 2019
Pop Punkers The Ataris Descending Upon San Antonio Next Spring
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Dec 26, 2019 at 1:22 PM
The Ataris is returning to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Sunday, April 5.
Best known for their cover of “Boys of Summer,” the band helped take the genre of pop punk to the mainstream masses through the late '90s and early-2000s.
It’s worth noting that this tour may not have even be happening if singer Kris Roe didn’t survive a car wreck almost exactly a year ago, which involved an out-of-control car hitting his van during a police chase in Hollywood.
This past year, the band released Hang your Head in Hope (The Acoustic Sessions)
and So Long, Astoria Demos
, so you can expect to hear some of the throwback jams.
($15-$17) are on sale now.
