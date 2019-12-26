Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 26, 2019

Pop Punkers The Ataris Descending Upon San Antonio Next Spring

Posted By on Thu, Dec 26, 2019 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / THE ATARIS
  • Facebook / The Ataris
The Ataris is returning to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Sunday, April 5.

Best known for their cover of “Boys of Summer,” the band helped take the genre of pop punk to the mainstream masses through the late '90s and early-2000s.

It’s worth noting that this tour may not have even be happening if singer Kris Roe didn’t survive a car wreck almost exactly a year ago, which involved an out-of-control car hitting his van during a police chase in Hollywood.

This past year, the band released Hang your Head in Hope (The Acoustic Sessions) and So Long, Astoria Demos, so you can expect to hear some of the throwback jams.



Tickets ($15-$17) are on sale now.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Synthpop Duo Hyperbubble Selected As One of the Winners of Dolly Parton's #JoleneChallenge Read More

  2. Cowboys Dancehall Celebrating Freakfest with DJ Set from Steve Aoki This Weekend Read More

  3. San Antonio Riot Grrrl Punkers Fea Just Landed in Rolling Stone Read More

  4. Favorite Son's Cooper Greenberg to Play Solo Show at The Rustic Read More

  5. Emme Smith Trio Weaves Haunting Folk Covers of Classic Christmas Songs on Debut EP Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation