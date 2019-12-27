Prog-Metal Royalty Symphony X Will Bring Epic Sounds to Aztec Theatre Next Year

click to enlarge Facebook / Symphony X

Symphony X is galloping into San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, June 12.

The band formed in New Jersey in the early-’90s and performs an amalgam of prog, neo-classical and symphonic metal with elements of thrash.

Symphony X's polyrhythms, key-changes and technical guitar melodies evoke imagery of epic medieval battles between elves and witches and orcs — you know, the kind of shit that would make it the ideal band to compose the soundtrack for a big-budget fantasy movie.

Next year's tour will celebrate Symphony X's 25 years as a band.

Tickets ($25) are on sale now.