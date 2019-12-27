Email
Friday, December 27, 2019

Prog-Metal Royalty Symphony X Will Bring Epic Sounds to Aztec Theatre Next Year

Posted By on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 at 11:36 AM

Symphony X is galloping into San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, June 12.


The band formed in New Jersey in the early-’90s and performs an amalgam of prog, neo-classical and symphonic metal with elements of thrash.


Symphony X's polyrhythms, key-changes and technical guitar melodies evoke  imagery of epic medieval battles between elves and witches and orcs — you know, the kind of shit that would make it the ideal band to compose the soundtrack for a big-budget fantasy movie. 


Next year's tour will celebrate Symphony X's 25 years as a band.


Tickets ($25) are on sale now.

Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
Map
