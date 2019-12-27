Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 27, 2019

San Antonio band the Krayolas Land in Rolling Stone With a Review of 'Christmas With My Dad'

Posted By on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:56 PM

click image ROLLING STONE / SCREEN SHO
  • Rolling Stone / Screen Sho


San Antonio musicians have been working hard this year, and the Current isn't the only publication taking notice.

Last week, Rolling Stone — one of the biggest pop-culture publications in the world — did a full-on interview with local riot grrrls Fea about their latest release, No Novelties. Then, a few days ago the same mag mentioned ’60s pop revivalists the Krayolas' new 'Christmas With My Dad' single in a story on Christmas-themed releases.

“The first song is a gut-punch,” the article says. “Because the title track is a tribute to this family band’s late father, who passed away in 2017. It’s not a dirge but an upbeat pop song, which in its own way makes it even sadder. It’s a celebration, though, and unlike any other Xmas song I’ve heard this year, or maybe ever.”



The Krayolas is fronted by Hector Saldaña, the Texas music curator for Texas State's Wittliff Collections. He's also been writing about music for the Express-News for more than 20 years.

Snagging a spot in Rolling Stone didn’t just come out of nowhere for the band — and the same could be said for the hard-working Fea. The Krayolas have been gigging and releasing music at a dizzying pace over the past 10 years or so.

The band grabbed attention from NPR Alt Latino, the Washington Post, the New Yorker and Texas Monthly in 2013 for a bi-lingual cover of the Ramones’ “I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend.” They also represented San Antonio at SXSW 2015's closing concert celebrating the late Doug Sahm.

The upshot here is that the Krayolas continue releasing music from their hearts, and that's helping the band — and San Antonio — get noticed by the outside world.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Old-Timey Australian Blues Singer C.W. Stoneking is Headed to San Antonio Read More

  2. Pop Punkers The Ataris Descending Upon San Antonio Next Spring Read More

  3. San Antonio Synthpop Duo Hyperbubble Selected As One of the Winners of Dolly Parton's #JoleneChallenge Read More

  4. Cowboys Dancehall Celebrating Freakfest with DJ Set from Steve Aoki This Weekend Read More

  5. Favorite Son's Cooper Greenberg to Play Solo Show at The Rustic Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation