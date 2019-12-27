San Antonio band the Krayolas Land in Rolling Stone With a Review of 'Christmas With My Dad'

click image
-
Rolling Stone / Screen Sho
San Antonio musicians have been working hard this year, and the Current
isn't the only publication taking notice.
Last week, Rolling Stone
— one of the biggest pop-culture publications in the world — did a full-on interview with local riot grrrls Fea about their latest release, No Novelties
. Then, a few days ago the same mag mentioned ’60s pop revivalists the Krayolas' new 'Christmas With My Dad'
single
in a story on Christmas-themed releases.
“The first song is a gut-punch,” the article says. “Because the title track is a tribute to this family band’s late father, who passed away in 2017. It’s not a dirge but an upbeat pop song, which in its own way makes it even sadder. It’s a celebration, though, and unlike any other Xmas song I’ve heard this year, or maybe ever.”
The Krayolas is fronted by Hector Saldaña, the Texas music curator for Texas State's Wittliff Collections. He's also been writing about music for the Express-News
for more than 20 years.
Snagging a spot in Rolling Stone
didn’t just come out of nowhere for the band — and the same could be said for the hard-working Fea. The Krayolas have been gigging and releasing music at a dizzying pace over the past 10 years or so.
The band grabbed attention from NPR Alt Latino, the Washington Post
, the New Yorker
and Texas Monthly
in 2013 for a bi-lingual cover of the Ramones’ “I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend.” They also represented San Antonio at SXSW 2015's closing concert celebrating the late Doug Sahm.
The upshot here is that the Krayolas continue releasing music from their hearts, and that's helping the band — and San Antonio — get noticed by the outside world.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter
.