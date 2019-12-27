San Antonio Rap Duo Chisme Returns With Stellar 5th Album

click to enlarge
San Antonio rap duo Chisme has made a triumphant return with the fifth installment of boom-bap inspired hip-hop Still Breathing
.
The seven tracks were written over the course of two years in two cities: San Antonio and Seattle. The group had to split time between locations after producer Erik “Progeny” Frias moved away due to romantic woes and an ongoing substance abuse battle.
“[Still Breathing] is about how I ended up moving, and Ariel had his kid and had to get his grind on and provide for his family,” Frias explained.
Added rapper Ariel Faz, “It’s basically been three years since we released an album so we’re just trying to let people know that we’re still here.”
Still Breathing
showcases the duo at its very best — a mature team delivering what might be San Antonio's best hip-hop record this year.
Musically, the tracks are sample-heavy with Frias adding subtle textures that layer on an eerie atmosphere. Despite its 2020 street date, moments in some of songs sound like they’re from the mid ’90s.
On the vocal side, Faz’s raps effortlessly ride over the tracks like a wild stallion galloping through a familiar terrain.
The record is solid, and it’s clear the pair have been working together for years.
Still Breathing
officially drops Friday, January 3, but you can cop the album at the record release party on Sunday, December 29, which features a performance from folk rap hero Ceschi Ramos of Fake Four.
For more information follow Chisme on Facebook.
Pre-order the album and listen to a few tracks before its release below:
Still Breathing Record Release, Sunday, December 29, $5, 8pm, Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary's, thelimelightsa.com.
