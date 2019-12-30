Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 30, 2019

Charming Country Star Josh Turner Returning to San Antonio for Cowboys Dancehall Performance

Posted By on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / JOSH TURNER
  • Facebook / Josh Turner
Heart-throb country singer Josh Turner will perform at Cowboys Dancehall on Friday, January 3.

The baritone-voiced artist is known both for both gospel and country tunes, including “Firecracker” and “I Serve a Savior.”

Cowboys Dancehall Facebook will offer a meet and greet for fans via drawing. Details are available on the venue's original Facebook post below.
Tickets ($20-$35) are available now.
Location Details Cowboys Dancehall
3030 NE Loop 410
North Central
San Antonio, TX
(210) 646-9378
Country Western Club and Music Venue
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Pop Punkers The Ataris Descending Upon San Antonio Next Spring Read More

  2. San Antonio Band the Krayolas Land in Rolling Stone With a Review of 'Christmas With My Dad' Read More

  3. San Antonio Rap Duo Chisme Returns With Stellar 5th Album Read More

  4. Old-Timey Australian Blues Singer C.W. Stoneking is Headed to San Antonio Read More

  5. Prog-Metal Royalty Symphony X Will Bring Epic Sounds to Aztec Theatre Next Year Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation