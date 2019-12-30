Monday, December 30, 2019
Charming Country Star Josh Turner Returning to San Antonio for Cowboys Dancehall Performance
Heart-throb country singer Josh Turner will perform at Cowboys Dancehall on Friday, January 3.
The baritone-voiced artist is known both for both gospel and country tunes, including “Firecracker” and “I Serve a Savior.”
Cowboys Dancehall Facebook will offer a meet and greet for fans via drawing. Details are available on the venue's original Facebook post below.
Tickets ($20-$35) are available now
.
