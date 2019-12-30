Lonesome Rose Offering Free Honky Tonk Dance Lessons Every Thursday

Alt-country and Americana continue to two-step their way into the musical zeitgeist, and that's probably left some new converts wondering just how to move to their favorite tunes.Cast your worries to the wind, y’all. The Lonesome Rose has you covered.Starting January 2, professional dancer Angelique McDaniel will teach honky tonk-style dancing at the near-downtown C&W venue to all those willing to learn. Lessons start at 7 p.m.And did we mention they're free?RSVP isn’t necessary, just show up and dance.

