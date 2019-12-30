Email
Monday, December 30, 2019

MDC Stopping at Limelight for 40th Anniversary Tour

Posted By on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 4:37 PM

click image FACEBOOK / MDC - MILLIONS OF DEAD COPS
  • Facebook / MDC - Millions Of Dead Cops
MDC, which started life as Millions of Dead Cops but switched provocative monikers every album or so, were one of the ’80s acts that pushed hardcore punk to angry new political extremes.

Decades later, singer Dave Dictor and crew are still slinging speedy riffs while delivering an uncompromising leftist message.

Add a few rowdy SA and Austin outfits to the bill, and you’ve got a recipe for a fierce circle pit.

$10, Thursday, Jan. 2, 9 p.m., Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary’s St., thelimelightsa.com.
Event Details MDC 40th Anniversary Tour
@ Limelight
2718 N St. Mary's
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Jan. 2, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Price: $10
Live Music
Map

