MDC Stopping at Limelight for 40th Anniversary Tour

MDC, which started life as Millions of Dead Cops but switched provocative monikers every album or so, were one of the ’80s acts that pushed hardcore punk to angry new political extremes.Decades later, singer Dave Dictor and crew are still slinging speedy riffs while delivering an uncompromising leftist message.Add a few rowdy SA and Austin outfits to the bill, and you’ve got a recipe for a fierce circle pit.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.