Monday, December 30, 2019
MDC Stopping at Limelight for 40th Anniversary Tour
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 4:37 PM
click image
-
Facebook / MDC - Millions Of Dead Cops
MDC, which started life as Millions of Dead Cops but switched provocative monikers every album or so, were one of the ’80s acts that pushed hardcore punk to angry new political extremes.
Decades later, singer Dave Dictor and crew are still slinging speedy riffs while delivering an uncompromising leftist message.
Add a few rowdy SA and Austin outfits to the bill, and you’ve got a recipe for a fierce circle pit.
$10, Thursday, Jan. 2, 9 p.m., Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary’s St., thelimelightsa.com.
@ Limelight
2718 N St. Mary's
Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Jan. 2, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Price:
$10
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, MDC, Millions of Dead Cops, Dave Dictor, Limelight, live music, San Antonio, Texas, local bands, Austin bands, Zero Percent, Drink Fight Thugs, Panzy, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.