Monday, December 30, 2019
Trap Rapper Stunna 4 Vegas Stopping By the Aztec Theatre This Weekend
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 4:32 PM
click image
-
Facebook / Stunna 4 Vegas
Trap-rap flavor of the week Stunna 4 Vegas is more about vibe than he is about lyrics. And, love it or hate it, rapping about nothing is sort of en vogue at the moment. Expect to hear him spit run-of-the-mill trap vocabulary including “perks,” “guns,” “brrrt” and “thot” over slow to mid-tempo, bass-heavy beats.
While this North Carolina-born rapper isn’t exactly innovating, he just released a new album, Big4x
, that’s receiving a surprising amount of praise on hip-hop blogs. Not to mention, the success of his single “Animal,” featuring hip-hop contemporary Da Baby, shows there’s an audience for what he does.
$33.50-$53.50, Friday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Stunna 4 Vegas, trap, rapper, Big4x, North Carolina, Da Baby, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.