Trap Rapper Stunna 4 Vegas Stopping By the Aztec Theatre This Weekend

Trap-rap flavor of the week Stunna 4 Vegas is more about vibe than he is about lyrics. And, love it or hate it, rapping about nothing is sort of en vogue at the moment. Expect to hear him spit run-of-the-mill trap vocabulary including “perks,” “guns,” “brrrt” and “thot” over slow to mid-tempo, bass-heavy beats.While this North Carolina-born rapper isn’t exactly innovating, he just released a new album,, that’s receiving a surprising amount of praise on hip-hop blogs. Not to mention, the success of his single “Animal,” featuring hip-hop contemporary Da Baby, shows there’s an audience for what he does.

