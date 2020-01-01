Wednesday, January 1, 2020
New San Antonio Band Celebrating EP Release with Show at Imagine Books and Records
By Chris Conde
Newcomers Medusa Complex are celebrating the release of debut EP called Dissociation
with this show. The band, formed last March, draws elements from the second-wave, ’90s emo scene — jangly guitars, emotive lyrics and punk-ish drumming — all of which seems appropriate for the feels it’s addressing.
“This EP is about struggling with depression and anxiety — things like that,” frontman Javier “Javi” Pena recently told the Current
, adding that the songs were written when he first moved to San Antonio and needed an outlet to deal with loneliness and isolation.
$5, Saturday, Jan. 4, 8 p.m., Imagine Books and Records, 8373 Culebra Road, (210) 239-7380, imaginebookstexas.com.
