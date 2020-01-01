Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

New San Antonio Band Celebrating EP Release with Show at Imagine Books and Records

Posted By on Wed, Jan 1, 2020 at 11:11 AM

FACEBOOK / MEDUSA COMPLEX
  • Facebook / Medusa Complex
Newcomers Medusa Complex are celebrating the release of debut EP called Dissociation with this show. The band, formed last March, draws elements from the second-wave, ’90s emo scene — jangly guitars, emotive lyrics and punk-ish drumming — all of which seems appropriate for the feels it’s addressing.

“This EP is about struggling with depression and anxiety — things like that,” frontman Javier “Javi” Pena recently told the Current, adding that the songs were written when he first moved to San Antonio and needed an outlet to deal with loneliness and isolation.

$5, Saturday, Jan. 4, 8 p.m., Imagine Books and Records, 8373 Culebra Road, (210) 239-7380, imaginebookstexas.com.
Location Details Imagine Books and Records
8373 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX
(210) 236-7668
Music Venue, Bookstore and Resale
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Lonesome Rose Offering Free Honky Tonk Dance Lessons Every Thursday Read More

  2. Trap Rapper Stunna 4 Vegas Stopping By the Aztec Theatre This Weekend Read More

  3. Charming Country Star Josh Turner Returning to San Antonio for Cowboys Dancehall Performance Read More

  4. MDC Stopping at Limelight for 40th Anniversary Tour Read More

  5. San Antonio Rap Duo Chisme Returns With Stellar 5th Album Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation