New San Antonio Band Celebrating EP Release with Show at Imagine Books and Records

Newcomers Medusa Complex are celebrating the release of debut EP calledwith this show. The band, formed last March, draws elements from the second-wave, ’90s emo scene — jangly guitars, emotive lyrics and punk-ish drumming — all of which seems appropriate for the feels it’s addressing.“This EP is about struggling with depression and anxiety — things like that,” frontman Javier “Javi” Pena recently told the, adding that the songs were written when he first moved to San Antonio and needed an outlet to deal with loneliness and isolation.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.