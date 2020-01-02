Thursday, January 2, 2020
An Exhibit Featuring Photos of Selena Is Opening at San Antonio's McNay And We're Already Crying
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 2:50 PM
click to enlarge
-
John Dyer
-
Selena is shown in a 1992 print from photographer John Dyer.
What better way to kick off the new year than an entire exhibit dedicated to Selena?
The exhibition “Selena Forever/Siempre Selena” at the McNay Art Museum will feature a series of photographs shot of the iconic Tejano star by San Antonio photographer John Dyer. It runs Wednesday, January 15, through Sunday, July 5.
Dyer photographed the Tejano star in 1992 for Más Magazine
and then again in 1995, just before the singer’s death, according to a press release from the McNay.
Curated by Kate Carey, the museum’s head of education, the photographs will be shown in The Octagon in the McNay's Main Collection Galleries.
Tickets ($10-$20) are on sale now.
now.
