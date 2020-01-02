Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 2, 2020

An Exhibit Featuring Photos of Selena Is Opening at San Antonio's McNay And We're Already Crying

Posted By on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge Selena is shown in a 1992 print from photographer John Dyer. - JOHN DYER
  • John Dyer
  • Selena is shown in a 1992 print from photographer John Dyer.
What better way to kick off the new year than an entire exhibit dedicated to Selena?

The exhibition “Selena Forever/Siempre Selena” at the McNay Art Museum will feature a series of photographs shot of the iconic Tejano star by San Antonio photographer John Dyer. It runs Wednesday, January 15, through Sunday, July 5.

Dyer photographed the Tejano star in 1992 for Más Magazine and then again in 1995, just before the singer’s death, according to a press release from the McNay.

Curated by Kate Carey, the museum’s head of education, the photographs will be shown in The Octagon in the McNay's Main Collection Galleries.



Tickets ($10-$20) are on sale now.

Location Details McNay Art Museum
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 824-5368
General Services
Map
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Breaking Ground with Sound: These 20 Artists Helped Define San Antonio’s Music Over the Past Decade Read More

  2. New San Antonio Band Celebrating EP Release with Show at Imagine Books and Records Read More

  3. Lonesome Rose Offering Free Honky Tonk Dance Lessons Every Thursday Read More

  4. Charming Country Star Josh Turner Returning to San Antonio for Cowboys Dancehall Performance Read More

  5. MDC Stopping at Limelight for 40th Anniversary Tour Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation