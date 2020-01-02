Email
Thursday, January 2, 2020

Austin's Shane Smith and the Saints Bring Their Folksy Americana Jams to Gruene Hall

Posted By on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 2:18 PM

Americana act Shane Smith and the Saints is headed to Gruene Hall for two consecutive dates — Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7.

The Austin-based band combines elements of indie folk, country, blues and rock into a mix that pairs timeless songwriting with modern pop production.

The Saints' sweeping fiddle melodies and rolling banjo accompaniment make a great backdrop for Smith's charming baritone vocal delivery. The combination has a tendency to ring in listeners' heads for days afterward.

Gruene Hall
1281 Gruene
San Antonio
New Braunfels, TX
