Austin's Shane Smith and the Saints Bring Their Folksy Americana Jams to Gruene Hall

Americana act Shane Smith and the Saints is headed to Gruene Hall for two consecutive dates — Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7.The Austin-based band combines elements of indie folk, country, blues and rock into a mix that pairs timeless songwriting with modern pop production.The Saints' sweeping fiddle melodies and rolling banjo accompaniment make a great backdrop for Smith's charming baritone vocal delivery. The combination has a tendency to ring in listeners' heads for days afterward.

