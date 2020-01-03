Get Your Metal Fix When Ammo for My Arsenal, October Road and More Play The Amp Room

Friday, January 3, 2020
Although San Antonio isn’t as big a metal hub as it was in the ’80s, that doesn’t mean we don’t have plenty of talented acts harnessing the sounds of hammering drums and distorted guitar riffs.
One of those is Ammo for My Arsenal. Although the band’s specialty is frantic metallic hardcore, it puts numerous other metal subgenres through the grinder, potentially opening its appeal to a wider audience. Heavy brethren October Roar, Beneath the Flames and Last Battle complete the lineup.
Free, Sunday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m., Amp Room, 2407 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 320-2122, theamproom.com.
