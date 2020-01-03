San Antonio Rapper Apaso Drops New Album That Expands His Lyrical Subject Matter

click to enlarge
San Antonio rapper Apaso released his newest album, Sorry Not Sorry,
on New Years Day, and it goes hard as fuck while bringing him into new lyrical territory.
Produced by Erik “Progeny” Frias, half of the SA-based hip-hop duo Chisme
, the seven-track release showcases both Apaso’s ferocious vocal delivery and expert cadence.
Apaso, born Tomas Salinas, cut his teeth during freestyle battles in the late ’90s at Wacky's Deli, where Limelight now stands. Later, the rapper stretched out, releasing freestyle mixtapes in the 2000s alongside proper LPs and EPs. All the while, he gained a following for his hard-hitting verses, recognizable voice and expert rap prowess. Those skills allowed him rub shoulders with SA heavyweights such as DJ Donnie Dee and Madone.
Sorry Not Sorry
's opener and title track features a mid-tempo beat punctuated by piano melodies. Apaso tiptoes into the verse like your crush sliding into your DMs.
“Striking with lighting velocity / Get off of me / Emcees leaving awkwardly, they hear the mic calling me / Haunting these beats superb sonically / My philosophy is still no apologies the policy / Me and Progeny / Sorry not sorry /
We came to crash the party / Every single verse is gnarly."
While Apaso is primarily known for his party songs, he maintains that he's become more enlightened over the course of his career. To be sure, he highlights both socio-political issues and the environment on the new album.
“I started studying the law of attraction and energy, and I have a song on the new album called “The Light,” which is about how our souls are a light that will burn forever,” Apaso said. “It’s a little out there for some people, but I wanted to make sure I had different songs about different stuff ... that people have never heard or [wouldn’t expect] to come out of me.”
While the rapper already held his album release party last week, he’ll be performing Friday, January 3, at Limelight. Rest assured, he'll have copies of Sorry Not Sorry
for sale.
Listen to the album below:
Friday, January 3, $3, 9 p.m., Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary’s St., thelimelightsa.com
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.