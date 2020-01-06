Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 6, 2020

Ginuwine and Keith Sweat Heading to San Antonio as Part of Stacked R&B Bill

Posted By on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / GINUWINE
  • Facebook / Ginuwine
This may be the most banging ’90s R&B bill San Antonio's ever seen. Or close, anyway.

The 16-year-old Love & Happiness will hit the Alamodome's Illusions Theatre on Saturday, February 22, bringing along headliners including “Nobody” singer Keith Sweat and Ginuwine, the artist best known for “Pony.”

The roster of '90s R&B heavies doesn't end there, though. SWV of “Rain” fame, “Freak me” singer Silk and Next, the group behind “Too Close," will round out the bill.

San Antonio better issue a fog warning around the Alamodome, because chances are, it's going to get misty down there.



Tickets ($39-$99) are available.

Location Details Alamodome
100 Montana St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-3663
Stadium
Map
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Rapper Apaso Drops New Album That Expands His Lyrical Subject Matter Read More

  2. An Exhibit Featuring Photos of Selena Is Opening at San Antonio's McNay and We're Already Crying Read More

  3. Nu-Metal Bros Drowning Pool Returning to San Antonio This Month Read More

  4. Get Your Metal Fix When Ammo for My Arsenal, October Road and More Play The Amp Room Read More

  5. Austin's Shane Smith and the Saints Bring Their Folksy Americana Jams to Gruene Hall Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation