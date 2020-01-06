Ginuwine and Keith Sweat Heading to San Antonio as Part of Stacked R&B Bill

This may be the most banging ’90s R&B bill San Antonio's ever seen. Or close, anyway.The 16-year-old Love & Happiness will hit the Alamodome's Illusions Theatre on Saturday, February 22, bringing along headliners including “Nobody” singer Keith Sweat and Ginuwine, the artist best known for “Pony.”The roster of '90s R&B heavies doesn't end there, though. SWV of “Rain” fame, “Freak me” singer Silk and Next, the group behind “Too Close," will round out the bill.San Antonio better issue a fog warning around the Alamodome, because chances are, it's going to get misty down there.

