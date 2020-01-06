Monday, January 6, 2020
Ginuwine and Keith Sweat Heading to San Antonio as Part of Stacked R&B Bill
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 3:09 PM
This may be the most banging ’90s R&B bill San Antonio's ever seen. Or close, anyway.
The 16-year-old Love & Happiness will hit the Alamodome's Illusions Theatre on Saturday, February 22, bringing along headliners including “Nobody” singer Keith Sweat and Ginuwine, the artist best known for “Pony.”
The roster of '90s R&B heavies doesn't end there, though. SWV of “Rain” fame, “Freak me” singer Silk and Next, the group behind “Too Close," will round out the bill.
San Antonio better issue a fog warning around the Alamodome, because chances are, it's going to get misty down there.
Tickets ($39-$99) are available
.
