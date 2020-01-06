Email
Monday, January 6, 2020

Nu-Metal Bros Drowning Pool Returning to San Antonio This Month

Posted By on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 12:20 PM

Dallas nu-metal dudes Drowning Pool are returning to San Antonio for a show on Saturday, January 25.

Because, apparently, nothing says "2020" like music from the year 2000. And adding to the Hot Topic vibe, the show will be at Anthem Entertainment, a venue inside Rolling Oaks Mall.

All shade aside, Drowning Pool write some catchy tunes — surely you remember the "Let the bodies hit the floor" hook of their big single "Bodies."   And the band's working on a seventh studio album, of which show-goers may get a sneak peek.

Barely a year after "Bodies" became a 2001 mega-hit, then-frontman Dave Williams died of heart failure from an undiagnosed condition. Singer Jasen Moreno has been singing with the group since 2012.



One more fun fact: “Bodies” was used by interrogators at Guantanamo Bay. Apparently, the tune cycled over 10-day period in during the 2006 interrogations of suspected terrorist Mohamedou Ould Slahi while he was "exposed to variable lighting patterns."

Tickets ($28.50) are on sale now. For more information visit the official Facebook event page.

Location Details Rolling Oaks Mall
6909 N. Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
(210) 651-5513
General Services
Map
