Nu-Metal Bros Drowning Pool Returning to San Antonio This Month

Dallas nu-metal dudes Drowning Pool are returning to San Antonio for a show on Saturday, January 25.Because, apparently, nothing says "2020" like music from the year 2000. And adding to the Hot Topic vibe, the show will be at Anthem Entertainment, a venue inside Rolling Oaks Mall.All shade aside, Drowning Pool write some catchy tunes — surely you remember the "Let the bodies hit the floor" hook of their big single "Bodies." And the band's working on a seventh studio album, of which show-goers may get a sneak peek.Barely a year after "Bodies" became a 2001 mega-hit, then-frontman Dave Williams died of heart failure from an undiagnosed condition. Singer Jasen Moreno has been singing with the group since 2012.One more fun fact: “Bodies” was used by interrogators at Guantanamo Bay. Apparently, the tune cycled over 10-day period in during the 2006 interrogations of suspected terrorist Mohamedou Ould Slahi while he was "exposed to variable lighting patterns."Tickets ($28.50) are on sale now. For more information visit the official Facebook event page Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter

