Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Chicano Soul Legend Sunny Ozuna Slated for Valentine's Day Gig at Alamodome

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 1:52 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SUNNY OZUNA
  • Facebook / Sunny Ozuna
Old-school soul music and Valentine's Day. Name a better matchup.

No, seriously, we’ll wait.

The annual Valentine’s Day Super Love Jam is headed to the Alamodome's Illusions Theater with solid lineup of soul, Chicano soul, Latin rap and R&B.

One of the event's heaviest hitters is San Antonio-based Sunny Ozuna of Sunny and the Sunliners, one of the bands that forged the Chicano Soul sound in the middle of the past century. Also on the bill are the Delfonics, best known for the hit “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind.”



Rounding out the lineup are brown-eyed soul outfit El Chicano, Latin pop duo Rene Rene, Tejano singer Joe Bravo, former Kumbia Kings artist Frankie, R&B singer Amanda Perez and Latin rappers Baby Bash and MC Magic.

Tickets ($62-$264) are available now.
Location Details Alamodome
100 Montana St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-3663
Stadium
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Ginuwine and Keith Sweat Heading to San Antonio as Part of Stacked R&B Bill Read More

  2. Nu-Metal Bros Drowning Pool Returning to San Antonio This Month Read More

  3. San Antonio Rapper Apaso Drops New Album That Expands His Lyrical Subject Matter Read More

  4. An Exhibit Featuring Photos of Selena Is Opening at San Antonio's McNay and We're Already Crying Read More

  5. Lonesome Rose Offering Free Honky Tonk Dance Lessons Every Thursday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation