Chicano Soul Legend Sunny Ozuna Slated for Valentine's Day Gig at Alamodome

Old-school soul music and Valentine's Day. Name a better matchup.No, seriously, we’ll wait.The annual Valentine’s Day Super Love Jam is headed to the Alamodome's Illusions Theater with solid lineup of soul, Chicano soul, Latin rap and R&B.One of the event's heaviest hitters is San Antonio-based Sunny Ozuna of Sunny and the Sunliners, one of the bands that forged the Chicano Soul sound in the middle of the past century. Also on the bill are the Delfonics, best known for the hit “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind.”Rounding out the lineup are brown-eyed soul outfit El Chicano, Latin pop duo Rene Rene, Tejano singer Joe Bravo, former Kumbia Kings artist Frankie, R&B singer Amanda Perez and Latin rappers Baby Bash and MC Magic. Tickets ($62-$264) are available now.

