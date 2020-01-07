Email
Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Hard-Hitting Regional Metal Acts Shattered Sun, Ammo For My Arsenal and Covina Will Play Bond's 007

Tuesday, January 7, 2020


FACEBOOK / SHATTERED SUN
  • Facebook / Shattered Sun
A jam-packed bill of South Texas metal, including rising metalcore act Shattered Sun, will take over downtown San Antonio bar Bond's 007 on Friday, January 10. 

While Shattered Sun is based in Whataburger's birth town of Alice, a few of its members hail from SA — Sebastian Elizondo used to play guitar for Darkness Divided and Juan “PB” Hinojosa played drums for Shaping the Legacy and Upon a Burning Body.

The band's latest track “Shades of Melodie” — named for the singer's newborn daughter — shows it isn't afraid to add softer edges to its otherwise bludgeoning sound. The end result is wider variety of textures and dynamics.

Metalcore dudes Covina and Ammo For My Arsenal, along with melodic metal act Meridian and emotive metal band To Witness A Murder will round out the bill. All four hail from the Alamo City.



Watch Shattered Sun’s video for "Shades of Melodie" below:

