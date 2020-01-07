Hard-Hitting Regional Metal Acts Shattered Sun, Ammo For My Arsenal and Covina Will Play Bond's 007

A jam-packed bill of South Texas metal, including rising metalcore act Shattered Sun, will take over downtown San Antonio bar Bond's 007 on Friday, January 10.While Shattered Sun is based in Whataburger's birth town of Alice, a few of its members hail from SA — Sebastian Elizondo used to play guitar for Darkness Divided and Juan “PB” Hinojosa played drums for Shaping the Legacy and Upon a Burning Body.The band's latest track “Shades of Melodie” — named for the singer's newborn daughter — shows it isn't afraid to add softer edges to its otherwise bludgeoning sound. The end result is wider variety of textures and dynamics.Metalcore dudes Covina and Ammo For My Arsenal, along with melodic metal act Meridian and emotive metal band To Witness A Murder will round out the bill. All four hail from the Alamo City.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.