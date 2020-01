Meet Hand of Disdain: San Antonio's Newest Metallic Hardcore Project

Metallic hardcore outfit Hand of Disdain has released an eponymous four-song debut recording — and it fucking rips.The San Antonio band's demo is raw and straightforward and rides on heavy bass grooves, emotive screaming, thrash-inspired guitar riffs and slamming drums. Fans of metalcore's late'-90s heyday take note: this recording sounds like it could have come out between 1998 and 2002.“I’ve loved metalcore since late middle school [and] early high school," Hand of Disdain guitarist and vocalist Avery Cuellar said. "From bands like August Burns Red to Hopesfall, Earth Crisis to Converge, Poison The Well and many others ... So, really, this was my chance to do what I’ve always loved."At the moment, Cuellar is the sole member of Hand of Disdain, but he's looking for members to fill in positions via an invite on the band's Facebook page . Once he's filled out the lineup, Cuellar plans to have a release show with physical copies — both tapes and CDs — available for purchase.For right now, though, the recording is available for streaming.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.