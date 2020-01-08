Email
Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Meet Hand of Disdain: San Antonio's Newest Metallic Hardcore Project

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge Avery Cuellar, guitarist and vocalist of Hand of Disdain, opens wide. - KRISTEN KILINE
  • Kristen Kiline
  • Avery Cuellar, guitarist and vocalist of Hand of Disdain, opens wide.
Metallic hardcore outfit Hand of Disdain has released an eponymous four-song debut recording — and it fucking rips.

The San Antonio band's demo is raw and straightforward and rides on heavy bass grooves, emotive screaming, thrash-inspired guitar riffs and slamming drums. Fans of metalcore's late'-90s heyday take note: this recording sounds like it could have come out between 1998 and 2002.

“I’ve loved metalcore since late middle school [and] early high school," Hand of Disdain guitarist and vocalist Avery Cuellar said. "From bands like August Burns Red to Hopesfall, Earth Crisis to Converge, Poison The Well and many others ... So, really, this was my chance to do what I’ve always loved."

At the moment, Cuellar is the sole member of Hand of Disdain, but he's looking for members to fill in positions via an invite on the band's Facebook page. Once he's filled out the lineup, Cuellar plans to have a release show with physical copies — both tapes and CDs — available for purchase.



For right now, though, the recording is available for streaming.

