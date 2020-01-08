Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Planet Booty Bringing Sexy Dance Party to Paper Tiger
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 8:01 AM
click to enlarge
Electro-dance, funk-inspired indie rockers Planet Booty have the full package.
Emphasis on “package” because these dudes are all about bringing the sex to the stage. In much the way R&B acts like Ginuine, Jodeci and Keith Sweat channel sensual vibes in their music, Planet Booty pull no punches when it comes to getting their audiences wet — with sweat!
Geez, what did you think we were talking about when we said “wet”?
$12-$14, Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Jan. 10, 8 p.m.
Price:
$12-$14
Live Music
