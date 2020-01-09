Thursday, January 9, 2020
San Antonio's Own The Heroine to Kick Off Tour with Show at 502 Bar
By Chris Conde
Since its 2005 formation, The Heroine has been one of the hardest working bands to call San Antonio home.
With a live show that’ll make most other rock acts seem boring as fuck, combined with relentless touring, the band has found the recipe for a loyal and growing fan base. The show is a tour kickoff, and the band’s recent Facebook posts allude to new music being on the way.
$5, Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., 502 Bar, 502 Embassy Oaks, Ste. 138, (210) 257-8125, 502bar.com.
