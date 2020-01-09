Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 9, 2020

San Antonio's Own The Heroine to Kick Off Tour with Show at 502 Bar

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 7:11 AM

click image FACEBOOK / THE HEROINE
  • Facebook / THE HEROINE
Since its 2005 formation, The Heroine has been one of the hardest working bands to call San Antonio home.

With a live show that’ll make most other rock acts seem boring as fuck, combined with relentless touring, the band has found the recipe for a loyal and growing fan base. The show is a tour kickoff, and the band’s recent Facebook posts allude to new music being on the way.

As usual, stay tuned for more from the Heroine.

$5, Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., 502 Bar, 502 Embassy Oaks, Ste. 138, (210) 257-8125, 502bar.com.
Event Details The Heroine, Deathdodger, SheKills
@ 502 Bar
502 Embassy Oaks
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
Price: $5
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  • 502 Bar

    • 502 Embassy Oaks , Ste 138 San Antonio
    • phone (210) 257-8125; (210) (FAX)

Related Events

  • The Heroine, Deathdodger, SheKills

    Staff Pick
    The Heroine, Deathdodger, SheKills @ 502 Bar

    • Sat., Jan. 11, 8 p.m. $5
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Ginuwine and Keith Sweat Heading to San Antonio as Part of Stacked R&B Bill Read More

  2. Planet Booty Bringing Sexy Dance Party to Paper Tiger Read More

  3. Meet Hand of Disdain: San Antonio's Newest Metallic Hardcore Project Read More

  4. Chicano Soul Legend Sunny Ozuna Slated for Valentine's Day Gig at Alamodome Read More

  5. Hard-Hitting Regional Metal Acts Shattered Sun, Ammo For My Arsenal and Covina Will Play Bond's 007 Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation