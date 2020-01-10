Alan Parsons Live Project Will Perform in San Antonio This March

Progressive pop band the Alan Parsons Live Project is headed to San Antonio for a show at Tuesday, March 17, show at the Tobin Center.After beginning his career as an assistant engineer at the famed Abbey Road Studios, Parsons worked on iconic recordings such as The Beatles’and Pink Floyd’s. He quickly became one of the industry's most sought-after engineers.By the mid '70s, he'd formed the Alan Parsons Project with collaborator Eric Woolfson and a rotating cast of studio musicians. The band garnered commercial and critical acclaim for conceptual, prog-influenced pop songs such as "Time" and "Games People Play," which became mainstays on ’70s and '80s AOR stations.While Alan Parsons Live Project doesn't feature Woolfson — he died in 2009 — it has been a touring vehicle Parsons since the mid 2010s. The original incarnation of the band was never intended as a live act.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.